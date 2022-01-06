 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Expressway congestion to last through late Monday

Bismarck Expressway is reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between Third Street and Ninth Street, as crews make repairs to a water main. The lane reductions are expected to be in place through late Monday.

 Mike McCleary

Lane reductions and resulting traffic congestion on Bismarck Expressway near Kirkwood Mall are now expected to last through late Monday, according to the city.

Expressway is reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between Third Street and Ninth Street, as crews make repairs to a water main. Officials initially expected the work to wrap up late Friday, but they have since revised their estimate.

During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate long delays and congestion on Expressway. Motorists are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until repairs are complete.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

