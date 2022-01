Bismarck Expressway is reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between Third Street and Ninth Street, as crews make repairs to a water main.

The lane reductions could be in place through late Friday, according to the city. During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate long delays and congestion on Expressway.

Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until repairs are complete.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

