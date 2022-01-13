Expressway back to normal near Kirkwood Mall

All traffic lanes have reopened on Bismarck Expressway between Third Street and Ninth Street.
Expressway on Jan. 5 was reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between those two streets in the area of Kirkwood Mall, so city crews could repair a water main. Motorists were asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area and reduce traffic congestion.
The estimated completion date of the project was revised several times. The lanes were finally reopened Thursday morning.
For more information on city street projects, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.