Explosion at fireworks display in Bismarck injures 1
Explosion at fireworks display in Bismarck injures 1

An explosion at a fireworks display in southeast Bismarck at midday Saturday injured one person and created a dense cloud of black smoke that could be seen throughout the city.

Burleigh County officials posted on social media that firefighters, police and medical professionals responded to the scene on Fuller Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Fuller Avenue and Yegen Road were closed, and the public was asked to stay out of the area. Yegen Road was reopened midafternoon.

Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer said fireworks or an explosive ordnance was the "likely" cause of the explosion. Authorities didn't immediately offer other details on what happened or where exactly the incident occurred, saying the investigation was ongoing.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to the Bismarck Rural Fire Department. The person was not immediately identified, and his or her status was unknown.

The explosion could be heard around the city, and some people reported that it rattled doors. Joshua Watts, who happened to be in the area, said he witnessed more than one blast.

"There was an explosion and then another explosion," he said. "The first one went off ... and I actually saw the fireworks blow up."

The explosions touched off grass fires in the area. No buildings were damaged, according to Theurer.

Officials with the Bismarck Police Department’s Bomb Squad, the North Dakota Fire Marshal's office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the scene to help with the investigation and with any unexploded fireworks. 

