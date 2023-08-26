The Bismarck Tribune and MDU Resources Group Inc. are working together for a sixth year to recognize exemplary high school seniors across the region.

Nominations are open for Teen of the Week, a 30-week series that will highlight stories about students who have accomplished notable feats in academics, extracurriculars and their communities.

Each Wednesday, a high school senior will be featured on Page A1 of the Tribune. A committee composed of Tribune staff will select the weekly winners from students nominated by their principals, counselors or teachers.

Once all 30 Teens of the Week have been recognized, one student will be named Teen of the Year and will receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources.

“The Bismarck Tribune is proud to continue recognizing outstanding teens from across the region,” Editor Amy Dalrymple said. “The Teen of the Week series celebrates students who not only excel academically but also are leaders in sports, arts, and other school and community activities.”

Last year’s Teen of the Year, Century High School graduate Caylee Michela, just finished her first week at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. She was involved with Century’s swim team, Aquastorm swim club, student council and played the clarinet in multiple bands.

The engineering major said she enjoys being on campus and has already met people and formed study groups.

“(Being named Teen of the Year) has definitely taken a lot of the stress off of me, especially this first year,” Michela said. “Just having communication with MDU and knowing that I have a place to go to if I ever want an internship is helpful. It’s given me more connections overall.”

Past winners are Naomi Hegwood (2018-19), Callie Stonecipher (2019-20), Laura Muggli (2020-21) and Chance Bowlinger (2021-22).

MDU Resources President and CEO Dave Goodin said he is looking forward to reading about the extraordinary young adults featured this year. This will be Goodin’s last year being involved with the program as he intends to retire in January.

“Each year, I am impressed by the teens for their academic achievements, extracurricular activities and diverse interests. Mostly, though, I am moved by the thousands of community service hours they collectively perform,” Goodin said. “Our communities are better off because of what they give back.”

A nomination form for principals, counselors and teachers is available at bit.ly/3KWKz9k.