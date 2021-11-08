Events set in Bismarck-Mandan to mark Veterans Day, Marine Corps birthday

Various events around Bismarck this week will help mark the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.

Veterans Day, formerly Armistice Day, is observed on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. It's a federal and state holiday.

Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber, deputy adjutant general for the North Dakota National Guard, will be the keynote speaker for the Veterans Day Program on Thursday in the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol Grounds in Bismarck. The program is at 10 a.m. in Russell Reid Hall. It's open to the public, according to the state American Legion chapter in Bismarck.

Huber is a Bismarck native who has served in the Guard since 1989. She has been deployed for Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Bismarck Amvets Post 9 will host a Veterans Day Program at noon Thursday following the Capitol program.

Special recognition will be given to deceased military members from 2020 and 2021. There will be a special presentation of quilts, and a free meal immediately following the program.

The event is open to the public. There is no admission charge. The club is at 2402 Railroad Ave.

The Dakota Leathernecks Detachment of the Marine Corps League fraternal organization will host a "Salute to the Corps" event on Wednesday, which marks the 246th birthday of the Corps and the 100th year of celebrating the anniversary on Nov. 10.

The social is at 5 p.m. and the program is at 7 p.m. at Marine House, a couple of miles west of Mandan on Old Highway 10. The event is free and open to the public, according to Junior Vice Commandant Jerry Hedberg.

A U.S. Marine Corps 246th Birthday Ball is set Friday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Mandan. Tickets are $30. Call 701-391-8272 to RSVP.

