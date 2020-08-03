Emergency exercise planned in Morton County

National Guard soldiers and Morton County personnel are conducting an exercise at Crown Butte Dam that will simulate a levee breech and a search-and-rescue operation.
The county is cautioning residents that they might notice a greater-than-usual presence of military personnel, aircraft and equipment; first responders and emergency vehicles during the exercise that begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
It's part of a weeklong exercise by the Guard and multiple civilian agencies dubbed "Vigilant Guard." The operation also is to include an airplane fire suppression exercise south of Bismarck on Thursday.
