Elsabe Hausauer shares her horsemanship journey at Tribune Sports Show

If you are looking for new ways to get to know your horse better, make plans to attend the “Dancing with Horses, a 10,000 Mile Journey” seminar at the 50th annual Bismarck Tribune Sports Show. Elsabe Hausauer of Halliday and Muddy Boot Ranch and Performance Horses will share her story during the seminar on Feb. 15.
Hausauer’s 10,000-mile journey began in South Africa where she started riding horses at a young age. She quickly developed a love, understanding and special connection with the animals and pursued extensive training all over the world.
“I will be sharing my horsemanship journey and how I have learned from these amazing animals,” she said of the seminar. “From growing up in South Africa, competing in horse shows, training race horses in England, and now living in the U.S. as a farmer and rancher.”
As a young girl, Hausauer showed Arabian horses in dressage, western, costume, halter, jumping and endurance. After high school she trained in Newmarket, England, where she helped a well-known race horse trainer. Later, she attended the British Racing School in England where she completed her diploma in stable management.
She came to the U.S. in 2007 on a working visa and met a rancher named Jorden Hausauer. The two fell in love and bought a ranch six years ago. She says it was her husband who named the ranch.
“(When we bought the ranch) the dirt was all gumbo. Every spring it was tough walking through the yard without big chunks of gumbo mud sticking to our boots,” she explains.
The ranch is located on a dead-end road with no cell service. The couple has three young children and they raise small grains and cattle. It was just a couple of years ago that Hausauer decided to diversify and offer horsemanship training.
“People have always asked me to do horsemanship clinics, but I did not know if that was the path I wanted to take. So, I prayed long and hard about it. I woke up one morning (two years ago) and knew that it was my path,” she explains.
For the past two years she has been offering faith-based training services, horsemanship clinics and private lessons through MBR. She says the classes are good for the soul.
“I feel like there is so much mental health problems in North Dakota and people need hope,” she explains. “Connecting with horses brings so much healing but you have to dig deeper. It's more than just ‘put your hand here and foot here and/or pull the reins’,” she said.
Hausauer takes pride in her work and enjoys seeing her students improve their relationships with their horses.
“Seeing people have major breakthroughs with their horses brings me joy. Not just getting that horse to do fancy maneuvers, trusting them, or winning. (Although that makes me want to do a happy dance). More specifically allowing the horses to be the teacher and seeing people dig deeper within themselves to be kinder, responsible for their actions, humble, and establishing healthy boundaries with their horses,” she said.
In the future, Hausauer plans to offer her horsemanship clinics outside of North Dakota and help troubled youth at horse camps.
To learn more about Hausauer’s 10,000 mile journey from South Africa to Halliday, North Dakota, attend her seminar to be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bismarck Civic Center.