Elsabe Hausauer shares her horsemanship journey at Tribune Sports Show

She came to the U.S. in 2007 on a working visa and met a rancher named Jorden Hausauer. The two fell in love and bought a ranch six years ago. She says it was her husband who named the ranch.

“(When we bought the ranch) the dirt was all gumbo. Every spring it was tough walking through the yard without big chunks of gumbo mud sticking to our boots,” she explains.

The ranch is located on a dead-end road with no cell service. The couple has three young children and they raise small grains and cattle. It was just a couple of years ago that Hausauer decided to diversify and offer horsemanship training.

“People have always asked me to do horsemanship clinics, but I did not know if that was the path I wanted to take. So, I prayed long and hard about it. I woke up one morning (two years ago) and knew that it was my path,” she explains.

For the past two years she has been offering faith-based training services, horsemanship clinics and private lessons through MBR. She says the classes are good for the soul.