With students gone, U-Mary embraces a new mission: a field hospital for coronavirus patients

Over the next few days, crews finished laying the plywood floor and set up the cots and other equipment.

“By Friday afternoon, here it was,” Richter said, motioning to the vast sea of cots in front of him on a recent tour.

The scene in the Fieldhouse is reminiscent of the setup in the school’s McDowell Activity Center in 2009 when the university temporarily housed residents of Fargo nursing homes during the spring flooding season.

The school has continued its emergency preparedness through training from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“At the University of Mary, we stand by what we say: We’re ready to serve,” Richter said.

It’s unclear exactly how the makeshift hospital in the Fieldhouse might be used.

Burgum indicated it could become a “step-down” facility where some patients would recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

“No one is going to be on a ventilator in the University of Mary gymnasium,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to deliver that kind of care. You could be staffed by volunteers almost.”