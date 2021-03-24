Wilton residents vote down school construction bond

Wilton voters shot down a bond issue to fund the construction of a new high school and gymnasium.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show 61% of voters said they did not want to issue a bond to pay for a new high school, and 63% did not want to add a gymnasium to the proposed school.
Wilton Public Schools proposed the new buildings because of a growth in enrollment. The high school and gym combined would have cost just under $12 million and increased residential property tax $274 per $100,000 of value.
Superintendent Andrew Jordan said the school board will certify the results and discuss next steps at a special meeting Monday.
