Williston State College to renovate Stevens Hall

Williston State College officials are planning extensive renovations to Stevens Hall, which houses the school's music program and a Health and Wellness Center.

The $6 million project will be done through a public-private partnership. That route was chosen because the state Legislature hasn’t funded many renovations or new building projects on college campuses, President John Miller told Prairie Public radio.

"In fact, new building projects that they funded, you could count on one hand," he said. "So we had a pretty good idea that our project wasn't going to rise to the 'cream on top of the milk.' And we needed to get things done."

The project will be directed by Johnson Controls and will include new heating and air conditioning systems, lighting upgrades and other projects to bring the facility in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"It's a lease, but it's funded by a bond payment," Miller said. "The college will have a payment schedule, meaning there will be an amount paid each year. And the term is around 22 years."

The nice thing about the project is the guarantee at the end of the lease period, according to Miller.

"The equipment and systems technology will be up to speed," he said.