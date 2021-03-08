 Skip to main content
Williston State College presidential search committee sets interviews
top story

A committee searching for the next president of Williston State College will interview 11 candidates next week.

The virtual interviews are set for Monday and Tuesday, March 15 and 16, according to the North Dakota University System, which oversees the 11 public colleges and universities in the state.

WSC President John Miller plans to retire in June. Twenty-nine people applied to succeed him, the Williston Herald reported. Consultant AGB Search helped the committee whittle down the applicants.

“Our committee was impressed with the admirable backgrounds and myriad of experiences that the candidates displayed in their application materials,” search committee Co-Chair Kathleen Neset said in a statement. “We are excited to proceed to the next stage of virtual interviews to delve into which applicants will be the best fit to bring to Williston’s campus to speak with the campus community and meet our students, staff and faculty."

The committee after those on-campus visits will forward the names of at least three finalists to the State Board of Higher Education for consideration at the board's April 29 meeting on the WSC campus. The board will appoint a president.
 
Miller started with WSC in 2015 and was named acting president in June 2016. He was named president in June 2017.
johnmiller.png

Williston State College President John Miller

 PROVIDED
