Williston State College presidency candidates visiting campus

Five remaining candidates for the presidency of Williston State College are scheduled to visit the campus this week.

WSC President John Miller plans to retire in June. A committee set up to search for his successor initially considered 29 candidates and narrowed the pool to the five invited for community forums in the Teton Lounge on campus Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The candidates, who will meet with students, faculty, staff, alumni and others, are:

Joshua Baker, vice president of instruction, Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado

Clark Harris, vice president of academic affairs and special assistant to the president, Laramie County Community College, Wyoming

Bernell Hirning, regional associate vice president, National University, California

Sandra Kiddoo, chief academic officer, Hazard Community and Technical College, Kentucky

Scott Molander, co-founder of Hat World Inc. and former CEO of Lids Sports Group, Indiana

Hirning and Molander have North Dakota ties.

The search committee after the on-campus visits will forward the names of at least three finalists to the State Board of Higher Education for consideration at the board's April 29 meeting on the WSC campus. The board will appoint a president.

Miller started with WSC in 2015 and was named acting president in June 2016. He was named president in June 2017.

