The Williston Basin School District on Tuesday mobilized its crisis team after four students died in two separate vehicle crashes on Monday night.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy from the city were killed when the pickup truck they were passengers in collided with an Amtrak passenger train at a marked crossing northeast of Williston shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol The 17-year-old boy driving the pickup was taken to a Minot hospital with what authorities said were serious injuries.

Twelve- and 13-year-old girls from Williston died when the pickup truck in which they were riding crashed in Ward County just before midnight amid light snow and icy road conditions, according to the Patrol.

None of the students was immediately identified.

"The sudden loss of our students is an unimaginable tragedy for all, not just for our district, but for our entire community," the school district statement said. "We have mobilized our crisis team to provide support and counseling at Williston High School and Bakken Elementary for our students and staff that are undoubtedly affected by this. We will continue to provide support as we deal with the aftermath of this. Please keep all of the families, students, and staff in your thoughts and prayers as we process this crisis."

The city and police department offered their condolences in the statement.

"We will do whatever we can to support those families, as well as the residents of the city of Williston that are going through this tragedy," Mayor Howard Klug said. "We will get through this together, because that's what Williston does. We are a strong community, and we band together to support each other, and that's what we're going to do."

Police Chief David Peterson said school resource officers would help the school district's crisis response team. School Superintendent Richard Faidley said, "We are blessed to live in a community that collaborates and works together, especially in difficult times."

School district grief resources are at https://www.willistonschools.org/page/grief-resources.