Wheeler running for Bismarck school board

Greg Wheeler is running for a seat on the Bismarck Public School Board, he announced Wednesday.

The senior audio video producer at Basin Electric Power Cooperative said in a statement that he is running because he is an advocate for education in Bismarck.

He said the board needs members who connect the community and administration on the mission of educating students.

"I think I can make a difference by advocating for public education needs and weaving those needs into every conversation in Bismarck," Wheeler said.

He is a graduate of Bismarck High School and a member of the Mass Communication Advisory Council at Bismarck State College, the Dakota Media Access Board of Directors and the council at Living Water Lutheran Church.

He and his wife, Toni Massey-Wheeler, have two children, one of whom is currently enrolled in a Bismarck public school. Massey-Wheeler has worked for the school district for the last 12 years.

Incumbent Jon Lee and newcomers Nick Thueson, Amanda J. Peterson and Josh Hager have also announced campaigns for a school board seat. Three positions on the board are up for election June 14. Members serve four-year terms.

