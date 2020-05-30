Wentz, Duhamel headline statewide virtual graduation ceremony

"With little time to prepare, our over 7,500 seniors from 181 different high schools had to set sail on this maiden voyage of statewide distance learning," Burgum said. "Unlike any graduating class in 131 years of North Dakota state history, the global pandemic completely transformed the final 2% of you total K-12 career casting uncertainty over a journey that's been over a decade in the making."

Duhamel, the first celebrity speaker of the ceremony, kept his speech short and sweet as he took a selfie video sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle.

"This is the craziest year I think any of us has ever gone through. I can't imagine this is the graduating ceremony that you'd hoped for, but its only going to get better from here -- it has to," Duhamel said.

Next up was Bitz, the ceremony's student speaker. She talked about what she would have done differently in her final days at school had she known it would've been closed for the rest of her senior year.