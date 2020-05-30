Wentz, Duhamel headline statewide virtual graduation ceremony

Speeches from an NFL quarterback, a Hollywood actor, and a performance from a pair of Nashville recording artists highlighted North Dakota's first-ever virtual statewide graduation ceremony.
State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the ceremony was intended to honor 2020 graduates "who have already sacrificed so much of their senior year celebrations because of COVID-19."
Gov. Doug Burgum ordered all schools statewide closed on March 15, as the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the United States. The closure was eventually extended through the remainder of the academic year, and seniors across the state were forced to miss out on typical end-of-year traditions including prom. Burgum later allowed schools to hold local graduation ceremonies as long as measures were in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction partnered with Forum Communications and Microsoft to produce a virtual ceremony that aired Saturday afternoon.
Speakers included North Dakota natives Carson Wentz, a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL; Josh Duhamel, a TV and movie actor; Kourtney Bitz, a senior graduate from Napoleon High School; Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, two Nashville recording artists who make up the musical duo known as Tigirlily; and Baesler and Burgum.
Gov. Burgum noted the unusual circumstances that led the to virtual ceremony as he welcomed viewers watching at home.
"With little time to prepare, our over 7,500 seniors from 181 different high schools had to set sail on this maiden voyage of statewide distance learning," Burgum said. "Unlike any graduating class in 131 years of North Dakota state history, the global pandemic completely transformed the final 2% of you total K-12 career casting uncertainty over a journey that's been over a decade in the making."
Duhamel, the first celebrity speaker of the ceremony, kept his speech short and sweet as he took a selfie video sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle.
"This is the craziest year I think any of us has ever gone through. I can't imagine this is the graduating ceremony that you'd hoped for, but its only going to get better from here -- it has to," Duhamel said.
Next up was Bitz, the ceremony's student speaker. She talked about what she would have done differently in her final days at school had she known it would've been closed for the rest of her senior year.
"I could have never imagined that March 13 would've been my final day at Napoleon High School. I have asked myself what I would've done differently if I would have known," Bitz said. "I would have laughed a little bit louder, hugged my friends a little bit harder, told my teachers how much I appreciated their knowledge and support, and I would've hung around that school building for just a few more minutes after the final bell rang that day."
Wentz followed Bitz's speech as the guest speaker. Wentz, a 2011 graduate of Bismarck Century and arguably the event's most famous speaker, encouraged graduates to pursue their dreams despite the uncertainty of the future.
"There's a lot of unknowns that a lot of you are going through right now. So I want to apologize for what you are missing, but just really encourage you to look forward and think forward and have really big dreams going forward," Wentz said. "There's a lot of life left to live for every single one of you and I just really want to challenge you to fully invest and fully pray in what your future might hold, and never settle."
After Wentz's approximately seven-minute speech, Baesler honored the class of 2020 by reading aloud the names of 181 North Dakota high schools as pictures of their graduating classes were shown.
Tigirlily, the musical duo from Nashville, delivered a musical performance for graduates. They sang "God Bless America," a patriotic song originally written by Irving Berlin in 1918.
Baesler closed the ceremony with a simple message:
"May you all go forth and do great things. God bless you all," she said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!