Watford City working out ideas for a career academy

WATFORD CITY -- Among ideas floating around for workforce recruitment and retention is a career academy in Watford City that would assist not only youths with career exploration and training but help adults, as well.
Watford City is in the beginning stages of developing ideas for a pilot career academy program, one that it hopes could attract some funding from either the state Legacy Fund oil tax savings account or the Legislature in the next biennium.
An opening public conversation about career academies was held recently in Watford City. The occasion was a chance to celebrate both what is already being done for career development in McKenzie County and to talk about what more might be done in the future through community partnerships.
“We have been talking about it for a couple of years, and it’s just really time to get the idea introduced to the public,” he said. “Let them hear the ideas and then also let them provide their feedback, too, as to what they think it should look like. Then, hopefully, we continue to move forward, and we will figure more things out as to how it will all work. We just want to get the ball rolling right now with starting the discussion.”
An ad hoc committee set up by the Job Development Authority will help steer development of the workforce skills academy in McKenzie County. It’s called the McKenzie County Skills Initiatives Advisory Group.
The recent meeting included a presentation by a representative of Bismarck’s career academy, which is on the campus of Bismarck State College.
Energy and health are likely focuses.
“We would start out with our core, however we determine what that is, in terms of student interests and what fits our workforce needs,” Stenberg said.
The career academy also wouldn't just be for high school juniors and seniors.
“We want to use it for incumbent worker training -- if someone wanted to go get a welding certificate, for example,” Stenberg said. “If we can provide that training here in Watford City, it will be better for our workforce employees and community.”
“During the last legislative session, they were talking about a career academy with legislative funding. It didn’t go anywhere, but we were interested in that conversation,” Stenberg said. “If it comes up again in the next legislative session, we want to make sure we have a plan that is as fully formed and vetted as possible.”