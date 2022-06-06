Waterford Upstart signup event set in Bismarck

The Waterford early education nonprofit has scheduled a signup in Bismarck this Saturday for its Waterford Upstart program.
The in-home program for 4-year-olds preparing for kindergarten is offered free through a partnership with the state. The average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
The Saturday registration event is from 12-6 p.m. at Super Slide Amusement Park, 500 Riverside Park Road.
Nearly 1,800 North Dakota families have participated in the program. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/dpi/waterford-upstart or https://www.waterford.org/upstart/pre-qualify, or call 888-982-9898.