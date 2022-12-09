Washburn teacher charged with sex crimes involving student

McLean County authorities have charged a Washburn English teacher with four felonies over allegations that he sent a student explicit text messages and had sexual contact with her.

Joshua Eddy, 32, is charged with luring a minor by computer, and three counts of corruption or solicitation of a minor, court records show. The most serious charge carries a possible 10-year prison term if he’s convicted.

Authorities say they found on a 15-year-old girl’s cellphone a text message describing sex acts with Eddy, according to an affidavit. The document outlines three incidents of alleged sexual contact in November that were relayed to deputies by the girl. Eddy admitted to two incidents and denied one, according to the affidavit. The student told deputies the two had been communicating by text for more than a month.

Investigators said Eddy, who has taught at the school about 10 years, admitted his relationship with the girl had gone too far “and moved to a sexual relationship,” the document states.

No attorney is listed for Eddy in court records. He’s scheduled to enter pleas at a Jan. 18 court hearing.

The school district planned to place Eddy on administrative leave while the investigation ensues, according to the affidavit.