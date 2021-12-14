Walmart couple's $10M donation fulfills agreement in Roosevelt library plan

Top benefactors to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library planned near Medora have given $10 million to Dickinson State University's Theodore Roosevelt Center, fulfilling a key provision for building the library that once was destined for Dickinson.

The university and the DSU Heritage Foundation on Tuesday announced the donation from the foundation of Rob and Melani Walton, of the Walmart fortune. She is a 1998 Dickinson State alumna and a library board trustee.

The process of acquiring U.S. Forest Service land in the Medora area for the library is in the appraisal stage and is expected to wrap up with a sale in April, according to Library CEO Ed O'Keefe.

He said in a public presentation on Tuesday that he would like the first event at the site to be a "healing circle" with Roosevelt family members, at the invitation of tribal nations.

"I think it's critically important that we have a productive dialogue with the five tribal nations in North Dakota," he told the Tribune. "The Roosevelt family would very much like to extend their respect to the five tribal nations, and if there's an opportunity on the land before we do any other act to gather and talk and convey that respect, it seems like the right thing to do."

The $10 million for the Theodore Roosevelt Center will help expand digitization and archiving of Roosevelt materials, assist scholars with reference questions, further develop the center's website and other media, and aid classroom programming and education.

The center since 2009 has digitized more than 70,000 Roosevelt items and made them available online.

“Ensuring the lessons we can learn from Theodore Roosevelt are accessible to everyone inspires future generations to get ‘into the arena’ and solve the challenges we face today as a collective, global community,” the Waltons said in the statement. “We’re filled with gratitude to support DSU in realizing its expanded vision for the Theodore Roosevelt Center, which began over a decade ago."

The money also "will establish a new chair position to facilitate the study of the life, achievements, legacy, and historical reputation of Theodore Roosevelt, and serve to promote the (center), DSU, and Theodore Roosevelt scholarship nationally and globally," according to the university's announcement.

DSU President Steve Easton in a statement said: “We appreciate the rare opportunity to both enhance our students’ education and offer a gift of learning to the world, and we couldn’t be more energized to continue this important work. This generous gift from Rob and Melani Walton provides long-term financial stability and the ability to realize our vision for the Theodore Roosevelt Center.”

The Waltons previously gave $50 million toward the $100 million goal for the planned library's construction. Library organizers met the goal last year.

The Arkansas couple earlier this year purchased nearly 2,000 acres of the Hellickson Ranch near Medora for $3.8 million, with intentions to preserve the land and to continue grazing.

Dickinson once was the planned home of the library, before organizers turned to the Medora-area Badlands, where Roosevelt ranched as a young man in the 1880s before becoming president in 1901. Medora is on the doorstep of the national park named for Roosevelt, which is North Dakota's top tourist attraction.

The site move was upsetting to some people involved; in 2019, Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said, "This project was hijacked right out of our city."

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, contingent upon the $100 million being raised in donations.

The library legislation also includes $300,000 for the city of Dickinson for prior costs of the library planning. O'Keefe said the library board paid the money last year from donations.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

