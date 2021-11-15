 Skip to main content
Wacipi scheduled at Bismarck High School

NATIVE Community Development Inc. is hosting an inaugural “Honoring our Heritage” Wacipi on Saturday at Bismarck High School. 

The cultural event in honor of Native American Heritage Month is from 1-6 p.m. in the Karlgaard Gym. It's open to the public.

The event is sponsored by NATIVE Inc. and Sanford Health, with the meal provided by United Tribes Technical College. Participants must register at the NATIVE Inc. booth. Limited vendors may set up. To register, email Lorraine Davis at lorraine@ndnadc.org.

