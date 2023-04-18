The Bismarck Public School Board has voted unanimously to not renew the contract of Wachter Middle School Assistant Principal Beth Jeide for the 2023-24 school year, but the reasons are unclear.

The action came Monday night following a lengthy executive session that was closed to the public. The school board is not commenting on the matter due to an ongoing investigation, according to BPS spokesman Steve Koontz.

Jeide will finish out her current contract, which runs to the end of the school year.

She was reassigned to Hughes Education Center in January while the investigation at Wachter ensued. The probe is not related to staff or student safety, according to Koontz.

The investigation involved police. Lt. Luke Gardiner on Monday denied a Tribune request for a police report, saying, "That case is active and pending with the State’s Attorney's Office."

Court records show no active criminal or civil cases filed against Jeide. North Dakota's Education Standards and Practices Board, which licenses teachers, has not received any complaints about Jeide, according to Licensure Specialist Amy Bigelow.

Jeide put out a statement on Facebook on March 22, saying she asked the district to send out a notification to families and staff in regard to her reassignment.

“I do support the current investigations that are going on at Wachter Middle School and do believe a lot of positive change will come from all of this. I am looking forward to my return to Wachter as I very much miss the staff, students and families of WMS,” Jeide wrote in the post.

She did not provide details on the investigation. Neither she nor her attorney commented to the Tribune on Monday night.

Jeide has been an assistant principal at Wachter since the fall of 2005. Before that she filled several roles including principal at Milnor Public School, and taught English in Montana.