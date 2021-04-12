Voters to decide on new Mandan schools in special election

"It's a heavy lift," Bitz said. "We need 60% of the people to say, 'Raise my taxes.' ... Schools are prohibited by law from using a sales tax. There's no other option for schools but a property tax."

The high school's enrollment is expected to climb from almost 1,200 students to nearly 1,400 in four years. The lunchroom seats about 360, and lunch hour starts before 11 a.m. and ends after 1 p.m. to accommodate all the students, Bitz said.

One mother Lagasse said he talked to told him her daughter ate lunch in her car in below-zero temperatures because there was no room in the cafeteria.

Elementary enrollment is on the rise as well. Fort Lincoln Elementary uses portable classrooms, though the permit only allows the structures for four years. Lagasse, whose children attend Fort Lincoln, said he fields questions from neighbors about the portables.

Red Trail Elementary has seen an almost 20% increase in students since it opened in 2014, according to district data. The school has had classrooms added on for extra space. The new elementary would open with capacity for 300 students and could be expanded if necessary.

As of Thursday, Lagasse had received more than 300 absentee ballot applications. Voters can cast a ballot on Tuesday at any of the following locations: Fort Lincoln Elementary School, Mandan Middle School, the Brave Center, and the Mandan Park District at 2600 46th Ave. SE. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information about the new schools can be found at https://bit.ly/316Yxy4.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

