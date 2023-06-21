U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will travel to Bismarck and the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation this week to focus on rural education and support for tribal schools.

Cardona will visit Cannon Ball Elementary School on Thursday to see how the school is providing mental health resources for students and the community. He also will tour the Boys and Girls Club of Standing Rock in McLaughlin, South Dakota, to see how the program is connecting tribal communities with additional resources such as broadband access.