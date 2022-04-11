University of Mary starting cybersecurity program

The University of Mary is beginning a cybersecurity administration program.

Assistant Professor Matt Frohlich and Professor Kevin Fishbeck will be working to get the program off the ground this fall, Prairie Public reported.

"Essentially, we're starting a new cybersecurity undergraduate degree out here," said Frohlich, the program director.

He expects a lot of interest in the program.

"There's just so much opportunity out there," Frohlich said. "They can't fill the positions that are out there, so it's 'all hands on deck' right now.

"The students are starting to hear this, and pick up on this," he said, adding that the jobs pay well -- starting out at $85,000 to $130,000 per year.

The Bismarck school has had an information technology management program for some time.

"We have had a lot of good graduates that are working in the field," Frohlich said. "But they've come back to us, and said what they're missing is this security piece. So we have taken that foundation, and developed a new program here."

The university in early May will be holding a “CyberConnect” event to bring together potential students to connect with industry professionals.

"Just to give students a glimpse into what cybersecurity is, what people do day-to-day for their careers," Frohlich said. "Maybe that will spark some of their interest, and get them thinking about cybersecurity as a career, whether they go to school here or a different school. We just need people."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0