University of Mary plans for return to campus in the fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Mary is planning to resume normal campus life in the fall, with a freshman move-in date scheduled for Sept. 5 and the start of classes set for Sept. 8.

The private Catholic university is well-positioned to deal with new realities resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the school said in a statement Monday.

“We feel very confident in the staff and teams we’ve assembled on campus, and also our relationships, partnerships and connections with government agencies, health care facilities and the National Guard within the capital city, to implement our plan for our fall semester ‘opening,’” Executive Vice President Jerome Richter said.

One particular asset the school has is that "our expansive and wide-open campus located south of town uniquely gives our students the much needed open space for a safe learning environment,” he said.

The university discontinued in-person classes and the regular schedule on its Bismarck campus on March 18 and fully transitioned to online instruction to finish the semester. The university the previous week had shut down its Rome campus, with Italy at the time being one of the countries hardest-hit by the pandemic. Twenty-five students had been spending the semester there.