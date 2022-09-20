University of Mary dedicates Hamm School of Engineering

The University of Mary on Tuesday formally dedicated its Hamm School of Engineering, a facility that opened two years ago and expanded this year.

The school is named for Harold Hamm, founder and chairman of Oklahoma-based Continental Resources, a pioneer in developing the Bakken oil fields of western North Dakota. The Harold Hamm Foundation in February announced a $10 million gift to the school, and Continental Resources designated another $2 million to endow the "Continental Resources | Monsignor James Shea Chair of Engineering." Shea is president of the university.

Both were on hand Tuesday to christen the school. Shea called the facility "a signal of Continental Resources’ commitment to business and industry in North Dakota," and "an academic center of distinction on our campus."

The school opened in 2020 with labs, a machine shop and a student design center, offering electrical, civil, and mechanical engineering education within a space of 15,650 square feet. An additional 3,900 square feet was added to the south end of the building and opened this month at the start of the academic year.

“A great deal of thought and research has gone into designing and building this facility for students so that they can receive world-class, hands-on education as both engineers and leaders in business and industry,” Hamm said Tuesday. “And we can see that this approach is not only working but thriving: the University of Mary’s engineering graduates are being sought after even before graduation to help solve the engineering shortage in North Dakota and throughout the U.S."

The school's goal is to graduate at least 50 engineers annually by 2030, according to Dean Terry Pilling.