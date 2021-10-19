 Skip to main content
UND student pilot killed in Traill County plane crash
A University of North Dakota student pilot has died in a plane crash in Traill County.

The plane went down about 8:30 p.m. Monday in a field southwest of Buxton, according to the Highway Patrol. The pilot died at the scene. The student wasn't immediately identified, and the patrol didn't immediately say what type of plane was involved.

The Highway Patrol, Traill County Sheriff's Office and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

