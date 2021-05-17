 Skip to main content
UND student named to Higher Education board
UND student named to Higher Education board

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed University of North Dakota student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education.

Lian, who is from Grand Forks, is a senior studying business administration. She's a master’s of public administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association and as UND student body president. Her term on the Higher Education board begins July 1. 

The board has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two nonvoting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.

