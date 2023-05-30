Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed University of North Dakota student Sadie Hanson to a second one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education.

Hanson is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration while also working as a social media and marketing intern for UND’s Nistler College of Business & Public Administration. She graduated from UND in May with bachelor’s degrees in marketing and public affairs.

“Sadie has proven to be a capable leader and an effective voice for students in the rapidly changing world of higher education,” Burgum said in a statement.

Hanson’s second term on the board begins July 1. The Grand Forks Red River High School graduate was among three students nominated by the North Dakota Student Association as required by the state constitution.

The board has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student, and two nonvoting members who represent North Dakota University System faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.