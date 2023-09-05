The University of Mary in Bismarck has started its academic year with its largest freshman class on record.

There were 568 freshmen enrolled on the first day of campus classes Tuesday, breaking the 2018 record of 533, the private Catholic school reported.

The university expects overall enrollment of about 3,850 students. The numbers are not final until early fall when the official total is submitted to the federal government. There are 50 states and 20 countries represented on campus, with about two-thirds of the students from North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the school said.

The university has added an extension on the west side of Lumen Vitae University Center called The Lodge. It has a lounging area for students with tropical vegetation, a waterfall, and a terrace overlooking the Missouri River Valley. It's scheduled to open on Sept. 15.

A renovated nursing facility on the north wing of the Casey Center also opens this month, with advanced health care technology and four times the number of nursing simulation experiences.

The university is launching two new programs this year -- a tuition-free nursing program for select students, and a Catholic Montessori graduate degree program.

The school also is in the second phase of a three-phase $272 million fundraising campaign started in 2015 to fund numerous campus upgrades, including the recent expansion and completion of the Hamm School of Engineering.