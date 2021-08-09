U-Mary gets federal grant to further American Indian education

The University of Mary is getting nearly $3 million in federal grant money to further American Indian education.
The Office of Indian Education’s Professional Development Program has awarded the private Catholic university in Bismarck two grants totaling just under $2.9 million over the next five years, starting with the upcoming fall semester.
The first grant will fund scholarships for Native American students seeking a bachelor’s degree in teacher education or special education completed in a fast track of three years. The second grant is scholarship money for Native American graduate students wanting to enter the school's online master’s of education program.
It's the third time the university has received the grant, but the first time it has received the full amount. Grants in past years have benefited 110 Native American students; the program has had an 85% completion rate.
“The University of Mary is very proud of the partnership with our tribal members in the Northern Plains area,” said Dr. Carmelita Lamb, associate dean of the university's Liffrig Family School of Education and Behavioral Sciences. “The benefits to all children in K-12 is evident by the scholarship of these Native educators. We look forward to continuing our efforts to bring more Native American educators and administrators into our school systems across North and South Dakota.”
United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, run by American Indian tribes in North Dakota, is a partner. That school's bachelor’s degree graduates receive first priority for a scholarship if they enroll in Mary’s online master's program to be trained as K-12 administrators and special education strategists.
Interested students are asked to apply immediately, with the academic year set to begin shortly. They can contact Lamb at 701-355-8186 or clamb@umary.edu.