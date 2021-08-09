U-Mary gets federal grant to further American Indian education

The University of Mary is getting nearly $3 million in federal grant money to further American Indian education.

The Office of Indian Education’s Professional Development Program has awarded the private Catholic university in Bismarck two grants totaling just under $2.9 million over the next five years, starting with the upcoming fall semester.

The first grant will fund scholarships for Native American students seeking a bachelor’s degree in teacher education or special education completed in a fast track of three years. The second grant is scholarship money for Native American graduate students wanting to enter the school's online master’s of education program.

It's the third time the university has received the grant, but the first time it has received the full amount. Grants in past years have benefited 110 Native American students; the program has had an 85% completion rate.