U-Mary gets $6M for counselor training program

The University of Mary has been awarded $6 million in federal grant money to help address a need for counselors in North Dakota's K-12 schools.
The money is through the federal Education Department's Mental Health Services Professionals Demonstration Program. The Bismarck university will get $1.2 million annually over the next five years to support its new Accelerated Counseling Education for Student Success program. It educates and trains graduate students who want to become mental health professionals as counselors in K-12 schools.
State law mandates that each public K-12 school have one counselor for every 300 students.
“We wanted to help school districts who have been unable to attract counselor applicants; they do not have the opportunity to recruit," said Carmelita Lamb, associate dean of Mary's Liffrig Family School of Education and Behavioral Sciences. "So, we are asking these administrators in all districts to look within their faculty and ask, ‘Who wants to step up and earn a master’s degree in just two years to be the counselor of our school? And if you wish to do this, here’s the program for you.’”
For more information, contact Lamb at clamb@umary.edu or Jennifer Eberle at jleberle@umary.edu.