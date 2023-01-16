U-Mary gets $6M for counselor training program

The money is through the federal Education Department's Mental Health Services Professionals Demonstration Program. The Bismarck university will get $1.2 million annually over the next five years to support its new Accelerated Counseling Education for Student Success program. It educates and trains graduate students who want to become mental health professionals as counselors in K-12 schools.

“We wanted to help school districts who have been unable to attract counselor applicants; they do not have the opportunity to recruit," said Carmelita Lamb, associate dean of Mary's Liffrig Family School of Education and Behavioral Sciences. "So, we are asking these administrators in all districts to look within their faculty and ask, ‘Who wants to step up and earn a master’s degree in just two years to be the counselor of our school? And if you wish to do this, here’s the program for you.’”