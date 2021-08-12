U- Mary to receive $3.9 million from FEMA to guard against landslide

The University of Mary will receive $3.9 million in federal funding to guard against a landslide that could impact the school on a hill south of Bismarck.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding the university the funds for hazard mitigation efforts. The money will go to a project that will protect an area of campus against a potential landslide, according to a statement from FEMA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project funding is via FEMA's Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program, which has a goal of reducing "overall risk to the population and structures from future hazard events" as well as reliance on federal funds in the future.

The private Catholic university's South Administrative Building and the surrounding area is along a bluff that is at risk of erosion by the Missouri River, the statement said. The slope will be regraded to divert water into valleys to control flow to the river. The project also includes a retaining wall to support the land around the building.

The project will cost $5.2 million, with the university funding the remaining $1.3 million, Physical Plant Director Luke Seidling told the Tribune. Construction will start next spring and should finish by the fall, he said.

The university has been monitoring the area since remediation efforts were done in the 1980s and has been planning the project since 2015.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.