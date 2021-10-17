Tribal college partners with UND on culture project; $500,000 grant funding effort

The tribal college on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks are collaborating to digitally preserve Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara language and culture, and also boost the study of American Indian history in the state.

The schools will use a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund the effort.

Faculty and students at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town will conduct oral interviews with elders and then inventory, preserve and digitize what officials say is "critically endangered" language resources and other at-risk traditional knowledge.

The UND team will build and expand the Three Affiliated Tribes’ digital collection. Together, the schools will create educational resources for use in the state’s new K-12 Native American history curriculum and as part of a special initiative on the tribal campus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature earlier this year approved Senate Bill 2304, which requires North Dakota studies instruction in elementary school to include an emphasis on the state’s federally recognized Indian tribes: the MHA Nation, or Three Affiliated Tribes; the Standing Rock Sioux; the Spirit Lake Nation; the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Nation.