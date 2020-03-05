Third candidate enters race for North Dakota K-12 chief

Baesler has said she intends to seek counseling and treatment and plead guilty to a drunken driving-related charge believed to be pending. She has been cited for care required.

She declined an interview with the Tribune on Thursday to discuss her arrest and decision to seek treatment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dick said he had been considering a bid before Baesler's arrest, which he said was "not really" a factor in his decision to run. He said he made his final decision earlier this week.

"It'll be up to the North Dakota voters to decide that whole process and I'll just leave it at that," he told the Tribune.

Dick said it would be "too early to comment in full" on whether he plans to seek a political party's letter of support for state superintendent. But he does plan to be on the June 9 statewide primary ballot, from which voters determine political parties' nominees for the general election.

Charles Tuttle also is seeking the state superintendent's job. He was an unsuccessful U.S. House candidate in 2018 and is seeking the GOP letter of support. He has said he intends to challenge Baesler on K-12 education issues rather than on her personal history.