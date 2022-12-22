Third blizzard of season socks North Dakota; recent heavy moisture cuts into drought

The third blizzard of early winter slammed into southern North Dakota including Bismarck-Mandan on Thursday, combining with life-threatening cold to create miserable conditions and prompting area schools to close.

Meanwhile, heavy snow from last week's multiday blizzard cut into drought in North Dakota.

Mandan Public Schools scheduled a virtual learning day Thursday; Bismarck Public Schools canceled all instruction. Thursday was the last scheduled day of school in both cities before Christmas break.

Bismarck State College also closed, and canceled on-campus events. United Tribes Technical College also shut down.

Nearly all of North Dakota remained under a wind chill warning through midday Saturday, with the combination of cold temperatures and wind gusting to 40 mph making it feel as cold as 55 degrees below zero.

All of North Dakota except the northwest was under a blizzard warning Thursday for ground-blizzard conditions. The warning included the Bismarck-Mandan area, where the 1.3 inches of fluffy snow that fell Wednesday was blowing around in the frigid air. The temperature for the morning commute was minus 17, with a wind chill of minus 45.

"Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken, with hypothermia and death also possible from prolonged exposure to the cold," the weather service said.

The state Department of Transportation advised no travel in much of southern North Dakota because of reduced visibilities, and said roads in the southwest might be impassable due to "severe" snowdrifts. Several highways in the region were closed at midday. DOT issued travel alerts for the rest of the state, warning motorists about poor traveling conditions.

The Highway Patrol banned permitted oversize vehicles from operating in the southwest and part of the northwest regions of the state, and cautioned drivers of other high-profile and long-load type vehicles about hazardous travel conditions.

The icy cold is due to a blast of arctic air that has descended from the north this week, impacting the eastern two-thirds of the country. North Dakota also is on the northern edge of a winter storm unfolding across the middle of the U.S. Blizzard warnings also were in effect for much of South Dakota, Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center.

AccuWeather reported that around 20 states were under some type of winter storm warning or freezing rain advisory, and governors in several Southern states issued states of emergency. Blizzard conditions left more than 100 motorists stranded on Interstate 90 between Rapid City and Wall in western South Dakota on Wednesday.

"The timing of this cross-country winter storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping or embark on their holiday travels," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologists Alex Sosnowski and Courtney Travis wrote.

Traffic impact

Bismarck police on Tuesday and Wednesday responded to 87 traffic crashes. That compares with a daily average of nine over a year's time.

Last week’s blizzard kept many people off the streets, but as schools, government offices and businesses reopened, more people were on the road, department spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

“The biggest issue we’re seeing is people traveling too fast for the conditions,” he said. “A lot of rear-end accidents.”

Officers see spikes in crashes around noon, midafternoon as schools let out, and again as people leave work for the evening commute home. Only three of the 87 crashes included any injury. Most incidents occur at slower speeds than normal as drivers make winter driving adjustments, the lieutenant said.

Welcome wet

Bismarck has received nearly 28 inches of snow this month, and 49 inches so far this season, including heavy snow from an early November blizzard. The moisture is helping ease drought that resurfaced in North Dakota during a dry summer.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows a significant reduction in severe drought in western and southeastern North Dakota. Severe drought -- in the middle of a five-level severity scale -- now covers about 17% of the state, down from nearly 29% last week.

"Widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow fell over parts of the High Plains region, especially the Dakotas and northern Nebraska," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in this week's report. "Due to the growing snowpack and lessened precipitation deficits, improvements were made across much of South Dakota and North Dakota, as well as in north-central and northwest Nebraska and the northeast corner of Colorado."

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.