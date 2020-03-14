67th North Dakota DECA Conference set in Bismarck

67th North Dakota DECA Conference set in Bismarck

About 500 students from across the state are expected for the 67th North Dakota DECA Conference in Bismarck beginning Sunday.

The students will compete in their specialized career areas, including marketing, finance, hospitality, management, entrepreneurship and business.

More than 120 local business people will serve as judges to evaluate students to qualify to represent North Dakota in national competition in April.

The conference runs through Tuesday at the Ramkota Hotel. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford is scheduled to speak at Tuesday's awards session.

