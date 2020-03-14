67th North Dakota DECA Conference canceled in Bismarck



The 67th North Dakota DECA Conference in Bismarck that was to begin Sunday has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 500 students from across the state were to compete in their specialized career areas, including marketing, finance, hospitality, management, entrepreneurship and business.

More than 120 local business people were to serve as judges to evaluate students to qualify to represent North Dakota in national competition in April.

The conference was to run through Tuesday at the Ramkota Hotel. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford was scheduled to speak at Tuesday's awards session.

