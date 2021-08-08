Teen of the Week returns to honor more outstanding students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It's just been a great thing to be honored with all of the other amazing kids," she said. "To have my story out there and read other kids' stories has been really awesome."

Past winners include Naomi Hegwood (2018-19) and Callie Stonecipher (2019-20). Hegwood, a Bismarck High School graduate, is majoring in integrative biology at Harvard University. Stonecipher, another BHS graduate, is studying animation at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

"The Teen of the Week series represents my and everyone’s ability to persevere and inspire others in hard times," Hegwood said. "It’s a constant reminder that someone out there believes in me and my education. And it reminds me just how special and beautiful my home is."

MDU Resources receives great feedback about supporting the program, according to company President and CEO Dave Goodin, who said it is a great way to lift up youth.

“At MDU Resources Group, our tagline is 'building a strong America,' and we believe that begins with supporting youth development and educating the next generation of leaders who will help us do that,” Goodin said. “I am proud to partner with The Bismarck Tribune in delivering the Teen of the Week program to showcase these exceptional young adults and their accomplishments."