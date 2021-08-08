Teen of the Week returns to honor more outstanding students

The Bismarck Tribune and MDU Resources Group Inc. are teaming up for a fourth year to recognize exemplary high school seniors.
The Teen of the Week series will begin Sept. 15. The 32-week series will feature stories about students from the region who excel in and out of the classroom.
Each Wednesday, a high school senior will be featured on Page A1 of the Tribune. Tribune staff will select the weekly winners from students nominated by their principals, counselors or teachers.
Once all 32 Teens of the Week have been recognized, a committee composed of staff from MDU Resources and the Tribune will select a Teen of the Year, who will receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources.
“I have initiated this program in three communities prior to Bismarck and in none of those did we have a partner so dedicated to the program as MDU Resources,” Adkisson said. “They have wholeheartedly embraced the program and continue to help us make it better.”
Last year’s Teen of the Year, Grant County High School graduate Laura Muggli, will be attending the University of Mary to study accounting. The honor roll student was involved with 4-H, academic team, basketball, FFA, FBLA and National Honor Society. She also helped out on her family's farm.
“It's just been a great thing to be honored with all of the other amazing kids," she said. "To have my story out there and read other kids' stories has been really awesome."
Past winners include Naomi Hegwood (2018-19) and Callie Stonecipher (2019-20). Hegwood, a Bismarck High School graduate, is majoring in integrative biology at Harvard University. Stonecipher, another BHS graduate, is studying animation at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
"The Teen of the Week series represents my and everyone’s ability to persevere and inspire others in hard times," Hegwood said. "It’s a constant reminder that someone out there believes in me and my education. And it reminds me just how special and beautiful my home is."
MDU Resources receives great feedback about supporting the program, according to company President and CEO Dave Goodin, who said it is a great way to lift up youth.
“At MDU Resources Group, our tagline is 'building a strong America,' and we believe that begins with supporting youth development and educating the next generation of leaders who will help us do that,” Goodin said. “I am proud to partner with The Bismarck Tribune in delivering the Teen of the Week program to showcase these exceptional young adults and their accomplishments."
While nominations will be accepted until about March, Adkisson urges counselors to send in their nominations as soon as possible. He said some well-qualified students may not have a chance to be featured if nominations are received that late.