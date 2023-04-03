Tioga resident Jessica Pachel has plans to become a full-time elementary school teacher -- a profession in high demand in North Dakota.

She has turned to a school across the state to help her get there, while she juggles being a stay-at-home mom and a substitute teacher in the local school system. She's on track to graduate from the University of Mary's online elementary education program in the spring of 2024.

"As a mother of three and someone who lives in a small rural town where we do not have a local college or university, an online program was the most flexible and feasible option for someone in my situation," she said, adding that substitute teachers in North Dakota "are in high demand and are often working multiple times a week if not full time."

The University of Mary in Bismarck is among three North Dakota schools approved so far to take part in a new teacher apprenticeship initiative.

The effort is part of a broader strategy to address the state’s shortage of teachers, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. The paraprofessional-to-teacher initiative gives prospective educators an opportunity while they earn their college degrees to have their tuition paid while they also gain classroom teaching experience under a mentor’s supervision.

The program started with federal COVID-19 emergency funds. Minot State University was awarded $663,500 in grant money beginning in the fall of 2020, U-Mary received $575,000 in the spring of 2022 and Valley City State got $600,000 last fall, according to state Department of Public Instruction spokesman Dale Wetzel.

DPI plans to apply for a share of $85 million in apprenticeship grants that the federal Labor Department intends to award nationwide. Grants will be awarded after the application period closes May 1.

"If NDDPI is awarded the apprenticeship dollars, the University of Mary’s impact will extend to every level of education by including apprenticeship pathways to licensure in elementary, special and several secondary education areas," said Meghan Salyers, an associate professor of education and director of U-Mary's Student Teaching and Accreditation Program. "And it will include graduate pathways to initial licensure in secondary education areas and special education, in addition to the undergraduate elementary education and special education programs."

Senate Bill 2032 would provide another $3 million for the statewide initiative. The Senate passed the bill 44-1 earlier this session, and the House is now considering it.

DPI is an approved sponsoring agency for apprenticeships. Baesler said the department is collaborating with other agencies including the governor’s office, the teacher-licensing Education Standards and Practices Board, and the Department of Career and Technical Education.

The University of Mary has more than 40 students who are having one-third of their tuition paid.

"The grants and scholarships they offer have allowed me to continue my education without having to rely entirely on financial aid," Pachel said. "It's nice knowing that when I graduate, I will have little to no student loans."

Salyers said the initiative also will benefit schools, particularly "rural communities who are struggling the most during the national critical teacher shortage."

"Communities will be able to grow their own teacher pool by employing local talent while they strive toward their goal of becoming teachers through a fully supported and fully supportive program," she said.

The University of Mary for now is focusing on general education paraprofessionals. The focus at Minot State is on special education teachers, with more than 100 students enrolled.

Valley City State is aiding paraprofessionals who want to concentrate on dual licensure, which means becoming licensed to teach in two areas instead of one, or in two grades rather than one. An example would be a dual license in general education and special education. It wasn't immediately clear how many students are part of the initiative at VCSU.

Paraprofessionals who are receiving aid at the three universities were chosen for the program by their respective school districts. All three schools have waiting lists, according to Assistant State Superintendent Laurie Matzke. Officials are focusing on educators who are already working in North Dakota schools, believing they are more likely to stay after they get their teaching degree, she said.

North Dakota is one of seven founding states in the National Registered Apprenticeship in Teaching Network, which has now grown to total 16 states. Baesler said the founding states will exchange information and provide suggestions for improvement to the Labor Department. The National Center for Grow Your Own nonprofit is helping states with the effort.

Matzke in recent testimony to the House Education Committee said there are 613 "emergency licensure teacher openings" in North Dakota, up from 497 in the previous school year. The term refers to a teaching position that is either vacant or being filled by someone on an emergency license, which means a fully licensed teacher for the position couldn’t be found, according to Wetzel.

The teacher shortage is a nationwide issue. The most critical shortage areas in North Dakota are K-12 special education, counselors, 9-12 science and 9-12 Career and Technical Education, Wetzel said.