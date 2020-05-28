Task force launched on campus reopening

The North Dakota University System has launched a task force to help the 11 institutions it governs plan for a return to campus in the fall.
The colleges and the universities went to distance learning to finish out the spring semesters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The task force has been formed to assist the North Dakota University System campuses in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic so that students, faculty, and staff can return to their institutions in a way that maximizes safety and minimizes the chance of further spread of the virus,” State Board of Higher Education Chairman Nick Hacker said in a statement Thursday. “In addition to health and safety, student success and learning is our priority.”
The task force met for the first time on Friday, according to university system spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius. The group will collect data and develop guidelines that each school can tailor for its campus. It also will include input from students, staff and faculty, as well as a member of the State Board of Higher Education.
“Our hope is to provide a collaborative tool that recognizes the differences of each campus, but also considers the significance of higher education in the state,” University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said in a statement.
The task force is being led by Joshua Wynne, who is ending his service as interim president of the University of North Dakota. He also is vice president for the university’s medical school and was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday to be the state’s chief health strategist.
The state's teachers union on Wednesday announced it has made eight recommendations to the university system and higher education board as they plan for reopening campuses.
One of them is that faculty and staff have a say in decisions regarding reopening. Others range from having clear safety standards to implementing a system for tracking worker and student infections.
“You can’t have safe learning spaces if you don’t have safe work spaces, because they are the same space,” North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said.
The task force will have three working groups, one focusing on large campuses, one on medium-size campuses and another on smaller campuses. It will have representation from a faculty infectious disease expert, university system staff and legal counsel, and will invite input and assistance from a member of the higher education board, officials said.
