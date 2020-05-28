Task force launched on campus reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The North Dakota University System has launched a task force to help the 11 institutions it governs plan for a return to campus in the fall.

The colleges and the universities went to distance learning to finish out the spring semesters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The task force has been formed to assist the North Dakota University System campuses in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic so that students, faculty, and staff can return to their institutions in a way that maximizes safety and minimizes the chance of further spread of the virus,” State Board of Higher Education Chairman Nick Hacker said in a statement Thursday. “In addition to health and safety, student success and learning is our priority.”

The task force met for the first time on Friday, according to university system spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius. The group will collect data and develop guidelines that each school can tailor for its campus. It also will include input from students, staff and faculty, as well as a member of the State Board of Higher Education.