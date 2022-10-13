'Swatting' hoax calls reach North Dakota schools; Bismarck school among targets

Active shooter hoax calls that have plagued schools around the country in recent weeks reached North Dakota on Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call about a supposed active shooter at a Bismarck-area school on Thursday morning that police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner said "gave a specific room number and seemed very real." Fifteen officers responded and determined the call was a hoax.

"Officers then began to check other schools throughout Bismarck and were eventually notified that this was also taking place throughout North Dakota," Gardiner said. "It was ultimately determined that these calls were fake."

Schools in Minot, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Fargo, West Fargo, Williston and Watford City also received hoax calls, according to reports from school and law enforcement officials in those cities.

Similar calls have been made to schools in various other states in recent weeks. Several South Dakota schools were hit on Thursday. Such incidents are called "swatting," since they often result in a response from a SWAT team. The FBI last month said it was aware of the trend and taking it seriously.

North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday said the calls are unfortunate, but added that the response from school officials, law enforcement and emergency responders was reassuring.

“Today’s events are a reminder that we must be vigilant about our preparation efforts to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Any threat received at Bismarck Public Schools is treated as valid until determined otherwise, according to spokesman Steve Koontz.

"BPS maintains a close relationship with local law enforcement agencies, and has school resource officers working with the district to ensure student safety," he said.