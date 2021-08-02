Summer school attendance up in North Dakota; law change a big reason

More North Dakota students are attending summer school this year, though the increase isn't uniform across the state, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
The rise is due in part to a change in state law, for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
"Prior to this Legislative session, children that were in grades K-4 could only attend summer school if they were deemed as 'remedial,'" said Joe Kolosky, director of the department's Office of School Approval and Opportunity. "They removed that to open up summer school for all students that are from K-4."
Students in grades 5-12 were allowed to attend summer school without having to be deemed “remedial,” which is determined by such things as low test scores or low grades.
Kolosky told Prairie Public that 11,539 K-4 students are attending summer school this year, nearly doubling the 2020 figure. Enrollment in the other grades also is up. But in some areas of the state, summer school attendance has actually declined, which Kolosky believes is due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Teachers are really exhausted from teaching a year, or a partial year, online or hybrid," he said. "The same teachers that teach during the school year may also teach summer school. That's not mandated. But some teachers have opted out of summer school to get a little break before the school year starts."
Senate Education Committee Chairman Don Schiable, R-Mott, said in his area, a few schools have enhanced summer school, but others haven’t.
"They can't find instructors," he said. "The year that the teachers went through -- they're burned out, and weren't real excited about going in to summer school."
DPI said 5,503 students in grades 5-8 are attending summer school this year. For grades 9-12, the number is 15,468. There are 222 schools offering summer school classes.