An estimated 45,000 North Dakota children will be eligible for food assistance this summer under a program funded through federal coronavirus pandemic aid.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program benefits two groups: children ages 0-5 whose households receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and school-age children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

The program is run through the state departments of Public Instruction, and Health and Human Services. Online applications are at https://ndsummerebt.nd.gov.

Separately, HHS is urging parents and caregivers to make sure children are current on immunizations before the start of the next school year in the fall.

"Many pediatric and family practice clinics throughout the state are already booking wellness and physical activity appointments into the next few months," the agency said. "Making an appointment now ensures that your child is ready for the upcoming school year."

North Dakota school immunization rates have been dropping in recent years due primarily to the pandemic, according to HHS. More information about school immunization requirements is at bit.ly/43trW3k.