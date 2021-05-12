 Skip to main content
Students held in classrooms due to attempted suicide
Students held in classrooms due to attempted suicide

Students at Horizon Middle School were kept in their classrooms for a time Wednesday morning due to an attempted suicide, according to Bismarck police.

The student involved was not harmed and no other students were in danger, police said. School district spokesman Steven Koontz said the student's parents were notified and that Bismarck Public Schools will not be releasing further information to respect the student's privacy.

Koontz said the school did not enact any critical responses. Critical responses are used during emergencies and include lockdown, shelter-in-place, evacuation and severe weather response.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

