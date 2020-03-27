Stephen Easton named president of Dickinson State University

The State Board of Higher Education has named Dickinson State University interim President Stephen Easton to lead the campus on a permanent basis.

Easton becomes the 13th president of the school where he had been serving as interim president since November. He was chosen Thursday after proving he could lead the campus through tough financial times, the board said in a statement.

When Easton came to DSU, he faced a budget crunch that resulted in $7 million in budget cuts.

“President Easton has proven that he can lead during difficult times and the Board has confidence that he can bring Dickinson State University to the next level to meet the new dual mission model that is certain to serve student and workforce needs now and into the future,” Board Chairman Nick Hacker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Easton was a candidate during DSU's presidential search in 2015-16 that landed President Thomas Mitzel. Easton ultimately replaced Mitzel, who resigned in 2019 to become president at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Easton took a leave of absence from his position as a professor at the University of Wyoming law school to come to Dickinson, and he later said he was interested in remaining as the school's permanent president.