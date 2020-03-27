Stephen Easton named president of Dickinson State University

The State Board of Higher Education has named Dickinson State University interim President Stephen Easton to lead the campus on a permanent basis.
Easton becomes the 13th president of the school where he had been serving as interim president since November. He was chosen Thursday after proving he could lead the campus through tough financial times, the board said in a statement.
When Easton came to DSU, he faced a budget crunch that resulted in $7 million in budget cuts.
“President Easton has proven that he can lead during difficult times and the Board has confidence that he can bring Dickinson State University to the next level to meet the new dual mission model that is certain to serve student and workforce needs now and into the future,” Board Chairman Nick Hacker said.
Easton was a candidate during DSU's presidential search in 2015-16 that landed President Thomas Mitzel. Easton ultimately replaced Mitzel, who resigned in 2019 to become president at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Easton took a leave of absence from his position as a professor at the University of Wyoming law school to come to Dickinson, and he later said he was interested in remaining as the school's permanent president.
Easton was the third generation of his family to attend DSU, graduating summa cum laude in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting. Upon completion of his bachelor's degree, he enrolled at Stanford Law School, where he earned his juris doctorate in 1983. Easton practiced law for more than 20 years before returning to higher education.
During his interview with the board on Thursday, Easton talked about his leadership philosophy.
“My dad, a DSU grad and longtime college administrator, taught me to put students first, whenever possible. Dickinson State is blessed with a staff and faculty dedicated to that philosophy. This unusual and challenging semester demonstrates their commitment to our students," he said. "It is inspiring to see DSU’s staff and faculty working overtime to continue the quality education of DSU’s wonderful students, even though we cannot meet with those students face-to-face in traditional classrooms the rest of the semester.”
DSU, like other colleges in the state, is finishing the semester online due to the coronavirus outbreak.
