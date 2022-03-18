State Spelling Bee set Monday in Bismarck

Top-spelling students from around North Dakota will gather at the Bismarck Event Center on Monday for the 2022 North Dakota State Spelling Bee.

The event has been called off the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ninety-four students, from 48 of North Dakota's 53 counties, will vie to be the state's top speller. Competitors range from fourth graders to eighth graders. There will be a written test in the morning, with the 25 top scorers moving on to an oral spelldown in the afternoon.

The state champion will compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this spring.

