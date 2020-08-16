State, MSU partner on addressing shortage of special education teachers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Public Instruction is partnering with Minot State University on an effort to address a shortage of special education teachers in North Dakota.

The university is receiving a $750,000 grant through the state to fund scholarships for 20 paraprofessionals who work with special education students. The aid will help them earn bachelor's degrees with a major in special education, which is a necessity for becoming a licensed special ed teacher, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

About 7% of licensed special education staff positions statewide are vacant, according to North Dakota University System data. For some categories of special education professionals, the shortage is as high as nearly 20%.

The $750,000 comes from the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, which is providing $1.25 billion to North Dakota.

“These scholarships are targeted for experienced paraprofessionals who already work with special education students, and have shown their enthusiasm for that profession,” Baesler said. “They will cover the cost of seven semesters of instruction for each recipient, and scholarship winners will be able to take instruction online.