State finals of LifeSmarts set in Bismarck

Teams of students from eight North Dakota high schools will be competing in the state finals of the LifeSmarts competition on Wednesday at the Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

The number of teams is reduced this year to comply with coronavirus pandemic social distancing protocols, according to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, whose office hosts the competition.

LifeSmarts tests students on their general knowledge in the area of personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities.

Competing teams are from Jamestown, Flasher, Burke Central, Tioga, Bottineau, Fessenden-Bowdon, Litchville-Marion and Minot. They'll compete for a chance to take part in the national finals in April. That event will be held virtually this year rather than in Washington, D.C.

